Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,207 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of The Buckle worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

BKE stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.