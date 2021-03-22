Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after buying an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,643,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $233.46 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

