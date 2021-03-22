pulltherug.finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,780.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for about $30.66 or 0.00053501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $289,326.12 and approximately $7,780.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars.

