PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PHM stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after buying an additional 422,862 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

