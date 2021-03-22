Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Down 3.1%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

