PumaPay 1-Day Volume Tops $432,409.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $432,409.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00640359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.