Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. 188,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.