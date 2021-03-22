Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Purple Innovation worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

