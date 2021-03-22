PWR Coin (PWR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 912.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $203.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 67.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.32 or 0.99735093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.39 or 0.00383491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00283604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.98 or 0.00694420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00076480 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

