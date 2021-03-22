Pylon Network (PYLNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded 132.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00050563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.20 or 0.00632467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00067639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

