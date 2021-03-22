Pyrk Price Up 88.3% This Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 88.3% against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $280,029.81 and approximately $11,991.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00472314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00819043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

