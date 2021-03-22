Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $5.00. Pyxus International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 3,200 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

