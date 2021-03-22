Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Envestnet, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Envestnet in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of ENV opened at $70.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.