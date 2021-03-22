Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Community Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Community by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Community by 671.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

