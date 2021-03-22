Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32).

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLMA. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $44.30 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,929,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,921,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,829,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

