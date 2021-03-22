Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PBF Energy Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.79) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $14.71 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PBF Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

