Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Valero Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $73.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,455.85, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

