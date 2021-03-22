Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aeva Technologies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEVA. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $14.57 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

