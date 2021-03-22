Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alliance Data Systems Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Shares of ADS opened at $115.12 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,716,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

