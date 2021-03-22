Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Axcella Health Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Axcella Health stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The company has a market cap of $204.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

