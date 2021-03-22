Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $141.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $146.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

