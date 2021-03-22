Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of ATI opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $22.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,705,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

