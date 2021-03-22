Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.