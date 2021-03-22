Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

