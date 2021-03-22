Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

