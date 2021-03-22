Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. Raised by Beacon Securities (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The stock has a market cap of C$110.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.42.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

