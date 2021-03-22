Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. Raised by Beacon Securities (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
