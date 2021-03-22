Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Decreased by Analyst

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The company has a market cap of C$264.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.78. IMV has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$9.25.

IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

