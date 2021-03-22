Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Increased by Analyst

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

INFI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

INFI opened at $3.64 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

