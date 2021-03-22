Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.50). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

