Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Merus Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $9,411,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merus by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

