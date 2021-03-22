Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Navient has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

