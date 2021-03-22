Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Decreased by Analyst

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

REGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $67.44 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

