Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

SLM stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.