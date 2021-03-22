Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,562. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

