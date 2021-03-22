Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

