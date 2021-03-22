Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

CRWD stock opened at $194.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.60. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

