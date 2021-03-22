Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By William Blair

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.63 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

