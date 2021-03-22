Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted by Analyst

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

