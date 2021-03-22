Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Equity Residential stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

