Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.67.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$22.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.35. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$25.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.