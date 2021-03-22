Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issued By KeyCorp

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $382.62 million, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Haynes International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

