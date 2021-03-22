Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

AVEO opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

