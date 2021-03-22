Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Decreased by Desjardins

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.50 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TSE CGY opened at C$57.88 on Monday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of C$644.49 million and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.89 million.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,712,641. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.55, for a total value of C$72,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,606,368.30. Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $790,465 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

