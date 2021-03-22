Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NUVA stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

