Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 111,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

