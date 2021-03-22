Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lennar Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

NYSE:LEN opened at $95.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. Lennar has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Lennar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

