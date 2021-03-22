Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,686,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in InterDigital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.