Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSIQ. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.