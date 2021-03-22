Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $333.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

