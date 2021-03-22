QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce sales of $78.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.47 million. QAD reported sales of $78.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $303.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on QAD in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in QAD by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QAD by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in QAD by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 155,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $66.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.21 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.