QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce sales of $78.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.47 million. QAD reported sales of $78.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $303.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.
QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on QAD in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.
NASDAQ:QADA opened at $66.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.21 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About QAD
QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.
